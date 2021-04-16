Ghost Master Movie

Ghost Master Movie Trailer HD Trailer - Plot synopsis: Akira Kurosawa is a nerdy movie buff who works on low budget romantic comedies while dreaming of becoming a horror master.

After being abused by his mentor, “the master” he finally decides he’s had enough and opens a door allowing an evil spirit to wreak revenge on those who have been cruel to him.

But much like the movies he loves, once a spirit is unleashed – it can’t be controlled and starts to kill everyone!

Director Paul Young Writers Ichirô Kusuno Actors Mizuki Itagaki, Takahiro Miura, Riko Narumi, Yuki Shibamoto, Toru Tezuka Genre Fantasy, Horror, Action and Adventure Run Time 1 hour 28 minutes