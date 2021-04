Third annual Freelance Business Week begins Monday, virtually and in-person

More people are taking their careers into their own hands and turning to freelance work and there's an event coming to help them rebound from home.

The pandemic has forced us all to become more creative and for some of us, it's changed the way we work.

TAKE A LOOK ATTHIS--"FULL-TIMEFREELANCEWORKERS"--ACCOUNTED FORMORE THAN "ONE-THIRD"--OF THE AMERICANWORKFORCE--DURING THEPANDEMIC.THEY CONTRIBUTED"ONE-POINT-TWO-BILLIONDOLLARS" TO THEU-S ECONOMY--UP 22-PERCENTFROM 2019.HALF OF THEYOUNGEST ADULTSIN THEWORKFORCE--DID FREELANCEWORK IN THE LASTYEAR.TAYLOR EPPSSHOWS US:WHY SO MANYPEOPLE AREBECOMING THEIROWN BOSS...AND HOW A SPECIALEVENT SET FORNEXT WEEK --WILL HELP THEM ONTHE REBOUND HEREAT HOME.THESE DAYS--HOWPEOPLE WORK ISCHANGING..MARIE "WITHPEOPLE SPENDINGMORE TIME ATHOME,UNFORTUNATELYSOME PEOPLELOSING THEIR JOBS,IT WAS A TIME TOSTART THE PASSIONPROJECT, IF THEREWAS SOMETHINGTHEY WERE REALLYGOOD AT." :08MARIE RACHELLE ISA FREELANCECOACH.

AND SAYSMORE PEOPLE INBUFFALO ARETAKING THEIRCAREER INTO THEIROWN HANDS..TO HELP THEM DOTHAT, SHE'SHOSTING BUFFALO'STHIRD ANNUALFREELANCEBUSINESS WEEKSTARTING MONDAY.MARIE "IT'S VERYSIMILAR TO A TEDTALK, WE HAVEOVER 30 SPEAKERS,WE HAVE SESSIONSRUNNING MONDAYTHRU FRIDAY." :06THIS YEAR'S THEMEIS THE FUTURE OFFREELANCESESSIONS ONTHINGS LIKECRYPTOCURRENCY,CUSTOMERMANAGEMENT..MARIE "AND THEN ACOUPLE OF OTHERTHINGSTHROUGHOUT THEWEEK, WE HAVE AFUTURE OFFREELANCE PANELON WEDNESDAY, IT'SACTUALLY ALL THEORGANIZERS FROMALL THE CITIESACROSS THECOUNTRY." :08THE OTHERPARTICIPATINGCITIES ARE AUSTIN,DALLAS, DENVER,KANSAS CITY, TAMPAAND MIAMI.MARIE "IT'S ALMOSTLIKE THE HUNGERGAMES!

WE HAVE AREPRESENTATIVEFROM EACH CITY.":04LAST YEAR'SFREELANCEBUSINESS WEEKWAS COMPLETELYVIRTUAL.BUT STILLHAD A GREATTURNOUT HERE INWNY..MARIE "LAST YEARWE HAD MORE THANDOUBLE ANY OF THEOTHER CITIES,WHICH WAS REALLYCOOL, I WOULDLOVE TO KEEP THATTREND." :04YOU CAN REGISTERNOWRACHELLE SAYSANYONEINTERESTED INBUSINESS CAN TAKEADVANTAGE OF THEOPPORTUNITY.MARIE "I'DRECOMMENDLOOKING AT THESCHEDULE AND SEEWHAT ONES YOU'REINTERESTED IN ANDGRAB A TICKET, BUTI THINK IT APPLIESTO ANYONE WHO'SIN SMALL BUSINESS.":08TAYLOR JOINS USNOW LIVE --SO TAYLOR HOWDOES THIS WORK --IS IT VIRTUAL OR INPERSON?AND FOR THOSEPEOPLE WHO AREINTERESTED --HOW MUCH ARETICKETS?SO THINGS GETSTARTED ONMONDAYMAYOR BYRONBROWN WILL KICKTHINGS OFF WITH APROCLAMATION ONMONDAY MORNINGOFFICIALLY MAKINGIT FREELANCEBUSINESS WEEK INBUFFALO.REGISTRATION FORTHE WEEK IS FREEAND THERE ARESOME FREESESSIONS EVERYDAY..BUT IF YOU WANTACCESS TO THEWHOLE WEEK,TICKETS ARE 49DOLLARS.SOME EVENTS AREIN PERSON ANDOTHERS AREVIRTUAL..SO YOU CAN LEARNAND TAKE NOTESFROM HOME ORWATCH THE VIRTUALEVENTS WITH AGROUP AT ONE OFTHE LOCAL VIEWINGLOCATIONS..ALL UP TO YOU!