Thousands take part in dung cake fight in India amid COVID-19 restrictions

In this clip filmed on April 14, thousands of Indian villagers hurl cow dung cakes at each other as part of the Ugadi celebrations to usher in the New Year.

The cake fight tradition, which is known as "Pidakala Samaram", took place at ​the Kairuppala village amid COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

Participants weren't wearing masks or complying with social distancing rules.

India has been the world's worst-hit country since April 2.

The daily virus infections have crossed 200,000.

Devotees believe that the practice brings health, prosperity, and rain to the villages.

During the ritual, which lasts for half an hour, at least 50 people were injured however, no one opted for medical treatment.