Hancock accused of ‘cronyism’ over shares in family firm which has NHS contracts

Labour has said there are “serious questions to answer” after it was revealed that Health Secretary Matt Hancock has shares in a family company which has contracts with the NHS.Mr Hancock declared in the MPs’ register of interests in March of this year that he now owns shares in Topwood Limited, which specialises in secure storage, shredding and scanning of documents.
Labour MP on Matt Hancock 'cronyism' accusations
ODN
Accusations of "cronysim" against the Tories have widened further after it was revealed Matt Hancock has shares in a family company..