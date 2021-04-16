First virtual Purdue University 'Bug Bowl' reaches worldwide audience

Tradition for local families since it launched 30 years ago.

News 18s micah upshaw tells us how that could be changing in a positive way.

Micah?

Because it's a live stream event this year that means people all over the world van access it.

And leaders tell me people in other countries have been.

Today's live stream is focusing on caterpillars.

That's because it's metamorphosis day.

You'll get to learn interesting facts about these insects, make crafts and play bug related word games.

According to purdue entomologist gwen pearson bug bowl is the largest insect education event in the world.

She encouraging people to take this opportunity to learn because bugs play a huge role in our day to day lives.

You may be surprised to learn how much money they help us save every year.

Our spiders for example, the estimate is four-billion with a 'b' dollars of pest control each year from spiders.

There's so many things that they help us with.

Insects are basically the janitors of the world.

Tomorrow is the last day of these live virtual events.

Viewers can participate in "bug yoga" and some arts and crafts activities.

Today's live event will start at 10-am.

The link to watch it is on our website wlfi.com.

Reporting in studio micah upshaw.

News 18.

