Driver with child in car crashes into lorry during 80mph police chase

This is the heart-stopping moment an Audi A3 crashed into a skip lorry during an 80mph police chase - leaving a ten-year-old girl and her mum injured.Driver Jake Ilsley, 26, sped off after police tried to pull him over in connection with an unrelated incident.

Lsley, of Kersley in Coventry, admitted dangerous driving, exposing a child to unnecessary suffering/injury, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 14 months and banned from driving for four years and seven months this week.

(SWNS)