Labour MP on Matt Hancock 'cronyism' accusations

Accusations of "cronysim" against the Tories have widened further after it was revealed Matt Hancock has shares in a family company which has contracts with the NHS.

A government spokeswoman said the health secretary had acted “entirely properly in these circumstances” and “in accordance with the ministerial code”, but Labour’s shadow minister Jonathan Reynolds has called on the government to take action to tighten the rules governing ministers.

Report by Patelr.

