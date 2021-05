Over 45s in Ealing get their covid vaccine

People who are over the age of 45 have been visiting the vaccine centre at St John's Church in Ealing, west London, to receive their Covid jab.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the government would begin phase two of its vaccine programme, which targets adults aged 40-49.

Report by Patelr.

