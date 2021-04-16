70% of COVID samples sent to Delhi had UK variant: PGIMER Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Professor Jagat Ram informed that 70% of COVID-19 samples sent to the National Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC), Delhi in March had the UK variant of coronavirus which is very infectious.

"70% of samples sent to the National Centre for Diseases Control, Delhi in March had the UK variant of coronavirus.

This strain is very infectious and affecting all age groups.

Some samples also had the double mutant strain,"said Prof Jagat Ram.