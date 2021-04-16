COVID-19: Delhi Police Commissioner urges people to follow restrictions

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava urged Delhiites to follow the restrictions imposed by the Union Territory Government for their own betterment.

"We are responsible for the current situation, everybody knows about COVID appropriate behavior, if situation like this arise than people are also responsible for it," said Shrivastava.

The Delhi Police Commissioner added that self-isolation is the best possible solution against COVID-19.

"I urge everyone to avoid themselves from uneven movements and social gathering," he said.

Delhi reported over 16,000 COVID-19 cases on April 15.