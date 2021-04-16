East Buchanan sophomore throws no-hitter in 1st career start

Athletes remember their very first high school start..

Sometimes for good reasons and sometimes bad..

And as kq2's chris roush explains one east buchanan sophomore..

Achieved a rare feat in his first outing on the mound... <<(nat sound)there's just some things in baseball you don't speak of when it's happening during a game... (sot, dave elms: "i knew it was going on throughout the entire game.")(sot, broncho whitt: "yeah, i knew about it.")east buchanan's broncho whitt made his first start of the year tuesday night...and it's a start, he'll never forget.(nat sound)the sophomore threw a no-hitter against st.

Joseph christian... (sot, broncho whitt: "i was just trying to find the zone early on and keep it and just started grooving.")(sot, dave elms: "i think in my 12-years as a head coach this is the first time that i've had a pitcher throw a no-hitter.")witt's no hitter..comes as not just his first start this season..but also his first career start because his freshman year cut short due to covid-19...(sot, dave elms: "i saw that he had a live arm.

But you just don't know how it's going to translate into a game-like situation.")it's just one start in whitt's young baseball career...but it will be one of his most memorable starts..and will give him confidence moving forward... (sot, broncho whitt: "just staying calm and not letting walks get to me and keep throwing strikes.")(nat sound) chris roush..kq2 sports