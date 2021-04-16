New body cam footage shows fatal shooting of 13-year-old

New body cam video out of Chicago showing the fatal police shooting of a 13-year-old boy.
I do want to warn you some of you may find the footage hard to watch.
New body cam video out of Chicago showing the fatal police shooting of a 13-year-old boy.
I do want to warn you some of you may find the footage hard to watch.
Chicago’s police review board released body camera video of a police officer’s fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy late last..
Chicago's mayor called for calm ahead of the release of body camera footage of a police officer's fatal shooting of 13-year-old..