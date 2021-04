UP administered 1,02,96,675 COVID vaccine doses

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on April 16 informed that so far, 1,02,96,675 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the state."Active cases at 1,50,676 while 9,583 deaths and 6,33,461 recoveries have been recorded so far in the state.

1,02,96,675 vaccine doses administered till now including 14,87,037 people who have received their second jab," Prasad said while addressing a virtual press conference over COVID situation in the state.