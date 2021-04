Trekkers detect Pakistan mobile signals in Dharamshala, informs Kangra SP

Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan informed that Pakistan mobile signals had been detected on phones of some trekkers near Dharamshala last week that also led to change in their time standard from IST to PST.

"Last week, we received information that some trekkers had detected signals from Pakistan on their phones and their time standard was also changed from IST to PST.

Dept of Telecommunication was informed for further inquiry," informed Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan.