I Can Lift 363lbs But Can I Crush A Watermelon With My Thighs? | MIAMI MUSCLE

A FEMALE powerlifter from Los Angeles says that the sport saved her life after growing up with a history of eating disorders.

27-year-old Ru Komiyama, known online as the “Little Beast”, can squat 305lbs and deadlift 363lbs despite being just 5ft tall.

Ru told Truly: “I love weightlifting, it’s one of the most empowering sports, especially for a woman.

It’s just a challenge that never stops.

If people see me train and their first thought is that I’m on steroids, I think that’s a compliment.” In this episode of Truly’s Miami Muscle series, she will attempt to crush a watermelon between her thighs - but will she be able to do it?

She said: “The only risk here is my pride.

It’s definitely a lot harder than I expected.” https://www.instagram.com/the.littlebeast/