Rockport Food Pantry Moves

Principal jones says -- after so many angry calls and emails from parents and students on thursday they will be laying out the red carpet for all students -- next saturday.

"it's something she should be able to remember -- it's a night every high schooler should have."

And while adaleida is frustrated by the back and forth -- she is excited she finally has a place to wear her dream dress with her best friend "we wanted to be able to do this together to have this memory."

Reporting in mount vernon marisa patwa 44news set for may 15th in garvin park.

The christian resource center - in rockport - has a new location for its food pantry.... you can now find the center at 501 jefferson street.... the organization says - the food pantry will now have more visibility in the community - to better serve spencer county families.... starting next week - you can drop off donations at the new building.... also happening next wednesday - christian resource will be hosting