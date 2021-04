Comical footage of overexcited pub-goer pouring beer over his head as he enjoyed his first pint after lockdown goes viral.

Hilarious footage showing the moment an overexcited pub-goer poured beer over his head as he enjoyed his first pint after lockdown has gone viral.

Charlie Richards, 45, was so ecstatic to back at his local that he gleefully showered himself in the first lager he had ordered in over four months.

Friend Mark Williams filmed the comical moment and the video has now gone viral on Facebook being viewed across the world by more than 210,000 people.This video was filmed 12th April 2021.