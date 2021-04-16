Operation Family Reunion wrapping up in Oxford and Kosciusko

Residents were allowed to physically meet their family members for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Mississippi reopened its doors today for families to now visit in person.

Wtva's chelsea brown is live with how families felt to be be back with their loved ones.

I am here in oxford at the veterans home where families cried with tears of joy after seeing their family members for the first time in months and some over a year.

I spoke with some families about how they felt finally getting to hug their loved ones.

Nats families were finally able to sit down and spend a couple hours with their loved ones today at the veterans home in oxford.

Residents and staff are vaccinated which is how this was all possible.

Workers checked every visitor's temperature and did rapid coronavirus test before they could go inside.

Kathy ramsey is from tupelo and she said today was emotional.

Kathy ramsey, visiting her stepfather "on the drive over here i just bawled, like a baby.

Just to be able to spend time, more than just a few minutes."

Her stepfather had transfered here in march, but he was in another facility before.

"i have stood outside of a facility, talking to him through a wall, on the phone."

The wilbanks family is from memphis.

They were happy to get to visit today.

Brad wilbanks and shamari wilbanks"it is a good thing to get in here since covid has had everything shut down" before today, the only contact they had was also through a window.

"through a glass window, just him in his room.

Just to see him that's it" families showed their loved ones pictures of their other family members and just enjoyed the time together.

"i just hope it continues, it is good for everybody."

The veterans home has visitations for the next two days , then will stop visitations for a week before resuming them.

Visitors will still must make appointments before coming.

Live in oxford, chelsea brown, wtva 9 news medicals experts say