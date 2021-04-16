Governor on Vaccine Progress 4/16/2021

Beshear says we have enough vaccines on hand to make big inroads toward our goal of herd immunity to lift capacity limits.

Enough vaccine on hand for big inroads toward goal source: governor's office ... gov.

Beshear says kentucky has enough covid-19 vaccine to make big inroads toward achieving an inoculation benchmark to lift capacity limits at most businesses and venues..

Thursday -- he said more than 1-point-6 million kentuckians have received at least their first dose... and the state has nearly 500- thousand doses of pfizer and moderna vaccine available..

According to governor beshear, the state expects to receive more than 150-thousand doses next week..

On monday, beshear pledged to lift capacity restrictions at businesses and venues catering to 1-thousand or fewer patrons -- once 2- point-5 million kentuckians receive at least their first covid-19 shot.

A