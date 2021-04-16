Morning Brew: Cruizin, Shanece Sullivan, Memorial, Michael Graham Winner 4/16/2021

And our Biggby Coffee winner this week is Michael Graham from Lexington KY.

The 3rd Annual Shanece Sullivan Memorial Tournament for Suicide Awareness will held at GRC Softball Park on Boone Ave in Winchester Saturday June 12th.

A classic car, bike and truck show will be held in Winchester in front of Bypass Rental Saturday April 17th, 1 PM - 5 PM.

C1 3 cody adams: you've probably heard the saying, "it takes a village".

That also applies to education.

Teresa white: so i think it adds that extra layer of support and help to the teacher to be able to have one- on-one instruction with students.

Cody adams: teresa white is a paraeducator at model school, a job she's done for more than 20 years.

Teresa white: in the year of 1999, i was looking for full- time employment and i came here at model laboratory school, and i've been an employee ever since then.

So this is my 22nd school year.

I'm very passionate about it and very excited to still be up here as i was the first day i was hired.

Cody adams: the job of a teacher is hard and life for children can be difficult as well.

That's where paraeducators like white play a big role.

Teresa white: my favorite part is truly being able to bring positive reinforcement to the students.

I just want them to go home with a smile on their face, and if they do that, then i can say i've had a good day.

Cody adams: it's a responsibility she takes seriously, and it's something she plans to do for a long time to come.

Teresa white: i think what really keeps me coming back is just knowing that i can be involved in a student's life.

That i can make some positive impact on their lives to help them get through a successful year of school.

And e have beene years t but somehow whe, you jut keep on going and yocody adams:u know an educa them to be our abc 36 parent- .com.

Cody a, abc 36 newstore in lexington.

Welco "morning brew..."

Whereories... looking for soo further........local groupruck show in honor of hadlh nth.

Trophies and awards will be rair family inrom 1pm to 3pm.

The show will run from 1pm to 5pm.

Social distancing will be enforced.

Contact amanda hagar at amanda dot hager at clark dot k-y schools dot u-s for more information.

It's time again for the suicide awareness/ prevention fundraiser in memory of shanece sullivan.

Shanece sullivan was a freshman in college at western kentucky university, when she passed away in november of 20-15 from suicide.

Her passing has brought awareness to the community as a whole.

In her honor more than seven thousand dollars has been raised and donated to the american foundation for suicide prevention.

The 3rd softball tournament will be held on june 12th, at the g-r-c softball field in winchester.

The group is also selling t- shirts........they say: "fight for those who couldn't do it alone.....suicide awareness and prevention 20-21."

The shirts come in sizes to fit toddlers up to adults.

Long and short sleeves are available..... the prices and sizes are listed on your screen.

If you would like to buy a t-shirt, participate in the tournament, donate or for more information, contact skye skinner at 595-5934.

And today's morning brew biggby coffee winner is michael graham, from lexington.

You are the winner of a biggby coffee mug & bag of coffee!

Viewers can go to the contest page at w-t-v-q dot com and click on the contest tab to take the biggby coffee trivia challenge for chance to win!

Watch for a new winner every friday on good day kentucky!

Now let's get to your g-d-k talkers... yesterday marked