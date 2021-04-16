What you need to know: April 16

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Friday, April 16.

Breaking overnight - police say a gunman opened fire on a fedex facility in indianapolis killing 8 people before killing himself.

Police are still working to identify the shooter and determine whether they are a site employee.

Investigators say several injured people made it to area hospitals for treatment, one is in critical condition.

### we now know the names of the suspects and the charges in a tuesday arrest ... that shut down lanes on highway 99 in chico... police say these three stole alcohol from bev-mo in chico..

All three live in sacramento..

It only took them a few minutes for officers to find them at highway 99 - where they arrested them..

Investigators say the men had over 100 bottles of alcohol in their car.

New this morning- police are asking for your help ... to catch some thieves.

Take a good look paradise police say these two people stole more than eight thousand dollars worth of jewelry from paradise coin and gift..

On skyway..

Investigators say on thursday the man reached over the counter and stole several rings..

Before running off... the shop owner chased after him... police believe the woman picked the man up before the two got away ## police say a home intruder is in the hospital after being stabbed by a home owner..

Investigators say the intruder snuck into a home on the 22 hundred block of venus way in redding thursday..

Thats when a man in the home stabbed the intruder the intruder took off in his car but a chp officer found him a few blocks away.

## happening today- if you are having a tough time during the pandemic ..

There is another food giveaway today..

This one at the nelson sports complex on 6th street in oroville..

The community action agency of butte county is giving out food boxes from 10 a-m until supplies run out.

If you plan to pick one up, you're asked to remain in your vehicle for coronavirus safety..

## the red bluff roundup kicks off its three day run tonight... celebrating 100 years.

This is a look at the slack competition... some of the preliminary timed events ... from thursday.

This is tie down roping ... and these riders are some of the best in the world.

700 competitors will be going for 300 thousand dollars in prize money.

Tickets are still available.## the rodeo parade won't be happening saturday... but there are plenty of activities planned.

It's called parading downtown red bluff... starting at ten a.m.

Tomorrow there will be music, stick horse races...a petting zoo... live art and vendors... on downtown city sidewalks.

It's all