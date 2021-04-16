Indonesian police arrest two hackers involved in $60 million US COVID-19 scam

Police in Indonesia have arrested two hackers involved in a scam in which $60 million was stolen from a COVID-19 aid program helping Americans.

Footage from April 16 shows officers in East Java presenting the two perpetrators.

The scam involved the sending of 20 million text messages directing US citizens to fake websites.

Thousands of victims supplied the hackers with personal information in the hope of securing a $2,000 assistance package.