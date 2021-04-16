Thousands flee Nigerian town of Damasak following an attack allegedly carried out by Boko Haram

In the clip filmed on April 14, dozens of people are fleeing the town of Damasak, Nigeria, after an attack allegedly carried out by militant Islamist group Boko Haram.

In the clip filmed on April 14, dozens of people are fleeing the town of Damasak, Nigeria, after an attack allegedly carried out by militant Islamist group Boko Haram.

The video shows locals evacuating the town in the Government area of Borno State.

On Friday (16 April) the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) claimed that at least 65,000 people have fled.

Damasak has recently been witnessing several attacked by armed groups.