How To Cut Every Cheese

Alright, alright, settle down - I see you two laughing back there.

Let’s come to attention, sharpen our knives, and act like adults because today we’re learning how to cut every cheese.

Join Anne Saxelby, founder and co-owner of Saxelby Cheesemongers, for a crash course on how to impress your entourage with any fromage.

From the firm and tangy to the creamy and salty, Anne lays out the best tools and techniques for serving nearly any cheese you could think of.