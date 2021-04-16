8 Killed in Late-Night Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

A gunman killed eight people at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport on April 15 before killing himself.

Police say five additional people were hospitalized.

One has critical injuries.

Another two people were reportedly treated for their injuries at the scene and released.

The shooter was not immediately identified, and police are still trying to “ascertain the exact reason and cause for this incident.”.

One witness who works at the building told WTHR-TV that the gunman was firing at random and yelling unintelligibly.

FedEx has since released a statement, saying it is “deeply shocked and saddened” by the shooting.

We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis … Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence, FedEx, via ABC 7.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 147 mass shootings have occurred in the U.S. in 2021 so far