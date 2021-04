5 Worst Foods to Eat for Your Skin

5 Worst Foods to Eat for Your Skin.

Your skincare routine starts with your diet.

Avoid these 5 foods for clearer skin!.

1.

, Too much candy can lead to early wrinkles and skin sagging.

2.

, Dairy can trigger inflammation, causing oiliness and acne.

3.

, White bread, which is high on the glycemic index, may cause acne.

4.

, Potato chips can cause dehydration and dark under-eye circles.

5.

, A hamburger full of saturated fat, oil and butter may cause you to break out