‘Peaky Blinders’ Actress Helen McCrory Dies Aged 52

British actress Helen McCrory has died from cancer aged 52, her "heartbroken" husband Damian Lewis has said.

The actress, who was known for starring in Peaky Blinders, the James Bond film Skyfall and the Harry Potter movies, died peacefully at home, he said.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Mr Lewis wrote: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family." Report by Avagninag.

