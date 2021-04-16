Indiana Michigan Power celebrates ahead of National Lineman Appreciation Day

National Lineman Appreciation Day is Sunday, April 18, so Indiana Michigan Power says it wants to celebrate its electric workers.

National lineman appreciation day is this sunday --and tonight... indiana and michigan power says it wants to celebrate its electric workers.several i&m employees were at the fort wayne training center this morning discussing their experiences and showing off their training process.i&m's training takes four years before lineman can go out alone and fix power lines.electrical workers say they endure some of the harshest weather conditions just so people they don't know can flip on a light switch.

This past year hasn't been much easier for i&m power workers.

They have been considered essential workers throughout the covid-19 pandemic.