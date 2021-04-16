Buddhist monks praying outside pandemic closed Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, India

Buddhist monks praying for peace outside Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, India.

This footage was filmed and produced 10 April 2021.

The state government has decided to close the temple due to the pandemic.

Buddhist monks gathered together on April 10th to pray together for the end of COVID-19 and for peace around the world.