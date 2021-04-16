F-22 flyover DC's new World War I memorial

The jets were participating in a flyover during a ceremony commemorating the opening of the National World War I Memorial in Pershing Park.

A pair of F-22 Raptors flew by over DC on April 16.

Podcast host Marshall Frith captured on video the jets from his home office at Old Town, Virginia around 11:00 am.