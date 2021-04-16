Toyota bZ4X revealed

The Toyota bZ4X is a new electric crossover that the automaker will sell globally starting in 2022.

It introduces a new electric sub-brand for Toyota called bZ for "beyond zero." It uses the e-TNGA electric car platform that was developed by both Toyota and Subaru, and it will be used for electric cars for both brands in the future.

Toyota plans to offer 15 fully electric cars by 2025, and it will have 70 electrified cars including hybrids, EVs and fuel cell cars on sale by then.

Among them will be a hybrid pickup and an electric pickup.

Toyota hasn't given any specifics on the bZ4X's range or performance, but we should know more in the coming year or two.