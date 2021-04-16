Pet of the Week - Jix

Name waiting for her forever home as we hear from chris maynard tupelo-lee humane society) 4221, tupelo lee humane society) hey everybody, hope you're having a good day and i want you to meet my new friend jix.

She's a two year old female.

She came into the shelter with puppies and they've all been adopted.

They told me when i was sent back to get her that she was very timid and it took a little bit to warm up.

But she's actually done really well.

She's very calm.

I think she's just a gentle girl probably needs to live in a calm home.

She does have heart worms, which will be paid for by the shelter.

But that's really especially for a dog like her not that hard because she's not going to be as active as some dogs.

I took her out on a leash and she wasn't a puller.

She was easy to be with outside, so she might be just the perfect pet for you.

This is a great time of year to start with a new dog and the staff thinks she's probably housebroken.

So please come to meet jake's her adoption fee will be at $5 and we'd love to see you.