Pet of the Week - Jix
Name waiting for her forever home as we hear from chris maynard tupelo-lee humane society) 4221, tupelo lee humane society) hey everybody, hope you're having a good day and i want you to meet my new friend jix.
She's a two year old female.
She came into the shelter with puppies and they've all been adopted.
They told me when i was sent back to get her that she was very timid and it took a little bit to warm up.
But she's actually done really well.
She's very calm.
I think she's just a gentle girl probably needs to live in a calm home.
She does have heart worms, which will be paid for by the shelter.
But that's really especially for a dog like her not that hard because she's not going to be as active as some dogs.
I took her out on a leash and she wasn't a puller.
She was easy to be with outside, so she might be just the perfect pet for you.
This is a great time of year to start with a new dog and the staff thinks she's probably housebroken.
So please come to meet jake's her adoption fee will be at $5 and we'd love to see you.