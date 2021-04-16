Covid-19 cases surge in Brazil

Brazil saw its deadliest day this month since the start of the pandemic, with 4,195 people killed in just 24 hours.
CNN’s Stefano Pozzebon reports from Bogota, Colombia on the latest news about the pandemic in Latin America and South America.
4 p.m. COVID-19 update
India once again breached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic, over two lakh new Covid cases were..