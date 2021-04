$150,000 bond set for husband of Food Network star charged with death of foster daughter

REQUESTING BOND TODAY IN COURTPLACING MUCH OF THE BLAME FORTHAT LITTLE GIRL’S DEATH ON HISWIFE ARIEL INVESTIGATORS IN THECASE.CALL IT ONE OF THE MOST HORRIFICTHEY’VE EVER SEEN CORY IS STILLDEAD.HE IS.EXTREMELY REMORSEFUL JERRYAUSTIN ROBINSON’S ATTORNEYDRAWING A LINE IN THE SANDSEPARATING HIM FROM HIS WIFE THECOUPLE CHARGED IN THE DEATH OFTHEIR THREE YEAR OLD FOSTERDAUGHTER TORI.SHE PASSED AWAY LIKE SHE WON’TNEVER GET ANYTHING SO I DON’TFEEL LIKE HE DESERVES ANYTHINGEITHER.TORI’S BIOLOGICAL FAMILY AND THECOURTROOM TODAY JUST DAYS AFTERHER DEATH ROBINSON’S ATTORNEYSAYS HE GAVE POLICE A TWO-HOURLONG STATEMENT ABOUT QUOTE WHATREALLY HAPPENED TO TORI.HE SAID THAT TORI GOT IT WORSETHAN THE OTHER KIDS JUDGE.THE COUPLE WAS FOSTERING SEVERALOTHER CHILDREN ROBINSON.ALLEGEDLY TOLD INVESTIGATORS HISWIFE ARIEL WOULD SPANK AND BEATTORI AND THAT AREA WOULD BECOMEPARTICULARLY ANGRY ABOUT FOR HISEATING HABITS WHEN SHE WOULDTAKE TOO LONG THE DAY OF HERDEATH PROSECUTOR SAY, WILL HOLDTHEM TORY DROWNED AFTER EATINGPANCAKES AND DRINKING TOO MUCHWATER IN COURT.THEY SAY ROBINSON SAID IT ALLSTARTED WHEN ARIEL GOT MAD ATTORY FOR NOT EATING FAST ENOUGH.THIS DEPENDENT SAID HE HEARDAERIAL B TORY WITH A BELT FROMOUTSIDE THE HOUSE AND THAT ARIELAND THAT TORI WAS CRYING.IS DEPENDENT SAID THAT HE CAMEINSIDE WE SAW AERIAL STANDINGOVER TORI WITH THE BELT SAYINGQUOTE.YOU’RE NOT GOING YOU DON’T GETTO TELL ME WHEN YOU’RE DONE.WHEN HE SAW HOW BADLY TOWARD WASBEATEN, HE TOLD ARIEL LOOK ATHER.YOU’VE DONE TOO MUCH PROSECUTORSSAY THE FAMILY WENT TO CHURCHTHE NIGHT BEFORE SECURITYFOOTAGE FROM THE CHURCH.ALLEGEDLY SHOWED ARIEL WALKINGTORY OUT IN WHAT APPEARS TO BE ADIAPER WITH NONE OF THATEXTENSIVE BRUISING ROBINSON’SATTORNEY.ALSO SAYING HE’S BEENCOOPERATIVE AND IS READY TOTESTIFY ON THE CASE.IT’S JUST A LET DOWN TO KNOWTHAT.HE CAN GET OUT KNOWING THAT IMEAN HE IS JUST AS RESPONSIBLE.HE COULD HAVE STOPPED IT.HE DIDN’T YOU SAID THAT YOU NEWTHAT SHE’D BEEN BEATEN ON THATYOUR WIFE HAD BEEN DOING THISWELL FOR THE SAFETY OF YOUR OWNKIDS IF ANYTHING, WHY DIDN’T YOUSTOP THAT BECAUSE IT COULD HAVETURNED FROM MY CHILD TO YOURCHILD VERY QUICKLY.I JUST FEEL LIKE AS A PARENT YOUSHOULD HAVE SAID SOMETHING.ROBINSON WAS GIVEN A $150,000BOND THE JUDGE ALSO ORDERED HIMON HOUSE ARREST AND GPSMONITORING.HIS WIFE ARIEL IS STILL BEHINDBARS.