Police ID gunman who killed 8 people at an Indianapolis FedEx facility as 19-year-old former employe

Police ID gunman who killed 8 people at an Indianapolis FedEx facility as 19-year-old former employee

Rondrell i'm here near that fed-ex facility.

Police just wrapped up a press conference within the last hour.

That's when police officially named the suspect as 19-year-old brandon scott hole.

He was a former employee who last worked at the facility in 20-20.

Police say they don't know how his departure happened.

Police say hole killed 8 people before killing himself.

Police say he used a rifle.

About 100 people were here last night when this happened.

While here earlier i spoke with d.j.

Boyles.

He's been an employee at the facility for about 4 years.

He says he woke up around 3 in the morning to dozens of calls and texts asking if he was alive and okay.

That's when he heard the news.

"d.j.

Boyles - fed-ex employee says : "it hurt me like so like really it shattered me because in those four almost 5 years i've been able to make a family at fed ex with the people who i love and like was able to joke around with and have a good time with while working at the same time.

So to think someone actually did this blows me away."

" ///////// police say they are still contacting the families of each victim.

Police say this investigation could go on for days.

Reporting live in indianapolis sarah lehman news 10 back to you lehman news 10 back to you the f-b-i helped in a search of the suspect's home.

Video from an indianapolis media outlet captured authorities carrying items from the home..

And loading them.

Some of the items appear to be electronics..

And discs.

Police are executing several search warrants.

Governor eric holcomb released a statement this morning.

He called this another heart-breaking day.

Holcomb said he was shaken by the mass shooting.

The statement said ..

"in times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken."

The governor also directed flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the lives lost.

This is *from now* until sunset on tuesday.

Fed-ex tweeted about the shooting.

The tweet said the company is deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of their team members.

The company also said the safety of its team members is its top priority.