Motorcycle sales up ahead of summer

More people are getting out on the road as travel restrictions continue to relax across the state.

But according to one tupelo businessman a lot of people are choosing motorcycles as they get out on the open road this year.

Wtva's sydney darden got a chance to speak with him about how business has picked up going into the summer.

This is kevin doyle.

He owns fuel cycles motorcycle repair shop in tupelo.

Last year in 2020 he said he you could count the numbers of motorcycles he sold on one hand.

But now-- he can barely keep them in stock and has a waiting list a few months long for repairs.

Doyle points to the pandemic and lack of travelers for the drop oin sales.

But says now with summer right around the corner, places reopening and stimulus money- more people are exploring their need for speed.

By february he said he already sold out of bikes twice and currently has a backlog of people waiting for repairs and enhancements to their existing bikes.

Just bought them "people literally act like the money is free.

I have had some guys buy bikes and they didn't even think about it they just bought them.

I also talked to doyle about motorcycle safety and what you need to know before you get out there on the open roads.

But how safe is driving a motorcycle in the magnolia state?

We will take a closer look at the numbers in our next half hour.

Live in the studio sydney darden wtva 9 news.

