Share the Love supports Ronald McDonald House

< (sot) i'm mad as hell agai&- love event ?

"* it means so much to the rmh ?

"* and we're also really grateful to everybody that participated in this share the love event."

50 dollars of every car purchased from nov to dec goes toward that rmh fund.

In rochester an additional 250 dollars goes to a local charity of the customer's choice.

There is no cost for families to stay at the ronald mcdonald house ?

"* o all funds go toward their needs.