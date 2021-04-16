Martin County Sheriff Office plans to form a "posse" to help with emergencies

Victims. a wabash valley sheriff is rounding up the community in hopes of being prepared for the next big emergency.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how you can take part in the martin county sheriff's posse.

Gar} "traveling into martin county..

The landscape almost immediately goes from flat farmland to the rolling hills of central hills of central indiana.

It's a lot of what makes this area so beautiful...but it also makes responding to emergencies that much more difficult."

There's a lot of hills and forrests in martin county.

That makes finding someone in need or responding to an emergency or distaster difficult.

Many of the first responders in the county are also volunteers.

This means when there is a need the ones who are need could be doing something else.

The martin county sheriff's posse hopes to fill the void when that need comes.

Community members can apply to be on the posse.

The group will be focusing first on search and rescue and disasters.

Sheriff travis roush says the biggest needs is for when there is an amber or silver alert in the area.

More boots on the ground means a better chance at finding the person who is in need.

"we want to get ahead of a crisis.

And hopefully it's an organization, a unit, that never needs called out.

That's the dream.

But it's one of those things that's better to have and not need it instead of need it and