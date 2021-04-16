Georgetown Tigers ready for playoffs

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ) - The spring season has been an interesting task to take on for football teams across the country, but the Georgetown College Tigers have handled it extremely well.
The Tigers sit at 6-1 and will host a playoff game on Saturday.
C1 3 will host number 5 concordia at 1-30 saturday go kick off the playoffs..
Abc 36's austin miller caught up with the tigers ahead of their opening round match-up.
After months of lifting and practice..
The hard work has paid off with georgetown college.
The tigers finished the season with a 6-1 record..
And now are hosting a playoff game this weekend.
That perserverance c1 3 is also why this is such a tight-knit group.
Head coach bill cronin says all of that time in the fall and winter..
Helped build his team's chemistry..
While also preparing them for a season like they've never had before.
When the tigers take on concordia saturday..
They'll face a team that ruses for nearly 170 yards a game.
Coach cronin believes the key to moving on will be winning the turnover battle.
In georgetown..
Austin c1