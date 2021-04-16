Georgetown Tigers ready for playoffs

The Tigers sit at 6-1 and will host a playoff game on Saturday.

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ) - The spring season has been an interesting task to take on for football teams across the country, but the Georgetown College Tigers have handled it extremely well.

C1 3 will host number 5 concordia at 1-30 saturday go kick off the playoffs..

Abc 36's austin miller caught up with the tigers ahead of their opening round match-up.

After months of lifting and practice..

The hard work has paid off with georgetown college.

The tigers finished the season with a 6-1 record..

And now are hosting a playoff game this weekend.

That perserverance c1 3 is also why this is such a tight-knit group.

Head coach bill cronin says all of that time in the fall and winter..

Helped build his team's chemistry..

While also preparing them for a season like they've never had before.

When the tigers take on concordia saturday..

They'll face a team that ruses for nearly 170 yards a game.

Coach cronin believes the key to moving on will be winning the turnover battle.

In georgetown..

Austin c1