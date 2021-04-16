WBZ Evening News Update For April 16, 2021

Mass.
Reports 1,962 new COVID cases, 13 additional deaths; New Hampshire drops mask mandate but some cities and towns will still require masks; Viola Davis named Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year; Weekend forecast.
Mass.
Reports 1,962 new COVID cases, 13 additional deaths; New Hampshire drops mask mandate but some cities and towns will still require masks; Viola Davis named Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year; Weekend forecast.
CBS2's John Marshall has your weather forecast for April 17 at 6 p.m.
Wed LAF Closed Captions