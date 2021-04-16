What you can start planting in your garden right now

You can start planting certain vegetables and flowers right now, but the ground is still too cold for some sensitive plants.

Are getting excited to start working on their garden.

But wait...some experts warn that it's still too early for certain plants to go in the ground.

"with all of the warm weather we've had over the past couple of months, many people are excited to get outside and start working on their garden.

But we spoke to a couple of experts about whether or not you should start planting."

the owner of royal landscape at jay-k lumber says there are certain plants you should avoid putting in the ground right now... "you have to be careful about sensitive tomato plants and vegetables, but it's a good time to start to pot up a few plants for your patio or your porch.

And plant any trees or shrubs that you want to plant right now.

and if you're looking to grow your own food, you can plant hardy vegetables right now.

Here's a list of all of the vegetables that are okay to go in the ground according to the cornell cooperative extension of oneida county.

Although, the ground is still too cold for some other plants..

"like tender vegetable plants, it's too cold.

Tender herb plants, it's going to be too cold."

or even if you're thinking about putting down grass seed, you should wait..

"everyone like to get out and try to sow grass seed.

But the soil temperature still is a little cold for germination.

So you might want to wait until the beginning of may before you go out there and put grass seed down."

if you want to plant flower or vegetable seeds, but don't know when, there's an easy way to check... "when you're out shopping for seeds