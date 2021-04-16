Multiple arrests made after a pursuit in Fulton

Multiple people were taken into custody after they fled from law enforcement in Itawamba County.

Officers in fulton.

Wtva's chelsea brown is live with how a silent alarm led to the folks behind bars.

I am here at the police department in fulton.

Yesterday afternoon officers responded to the at t store on interchange drive after employees pushed the silent panic alarm.

Employees pushed the silent alarm buttom because they were told a customer in the store was wanted.

Once officers arrived at the store, three people left the store, got in their car, and drove off.

Police attempted to stop the car.

The wanted folks drove a short distance before letting one person out who then ran.

Officered took that person into custody.

The wanted car got on i-22 traveling east passing multiple vehicles before leaving the road and crashing through a guard rail.

Officers arrested the driver and another passenger and took them to get medical treatment for injuries.

Itawamba county sheriff department k-9 and officers helped fulton police departmetn with the incident.

The people are being held in the tishomingo county jail.

The police chief is not releasing the names since they are still investigating.

