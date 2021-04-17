Police identify FedEx facility gunman as former employee

A gunman who opened fire at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis has been identified as a former employee.
Eight people were killed and several others were wounded before the gunman took his own life, police said.
CNN’s Jason Carroll reports.
Police ID gunman who killed 8 people at an Indianapolis FedEx facility as 19-year-old former employee
