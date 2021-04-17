Spring Snow Forces Rockies To Postpone Friday's Game Against The Mets

Rockies postpone Friday night’s game vs. Mets due to snow, reschedule for Saturday doubleheader
An April snowstorm took down Friday night's opener of a three-game weekend series between the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets at..
Denver Post
By the time they take the field for Saturday's doubleheader,the Mets will have played just one 9-inning game in the past week.