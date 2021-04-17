Pandemic, Shootings Taking a Toll on Mental Health

Situation."

The indy shooting -- becomes the 45th mass shooting in the country- in the last 30 days.

-- that's according to data gathered by c-n-n.*turning america's attention from the covid-19 pandemic to the mental health*epidemic 44 news reporter marisa patwa live tonight with more on the local mental health resources available... over at deaconess -- mental health leaders say with all of the isolation and coping with so much death over the last year -- they have seen over two thousand new patients and the demand shows no signs of stopping "the pandemic has effected everyone from a mental health standpoint."

Health leaders say they underestimated the toll pandemic would take on mental health "it's difficult when a patient has to wait to get in to see a provider."

Health leaders say for those having trouble processing their emotions -- it's important to seek help -- "everyone i think has some sense of possibly isolation --fear -- worry about themselves and their families -- and we're also seeing that in kids."

The lt.

Governor visited evansville friday -- still processing the tragedy "the loss of hoosier lives and the lives of hoosier families -- will be changed forever."

And says the governor's office plans to tackle this epidemic "it's much more challenging for us to focus on the real underlying issue -- and that's mental health.

And so that is a journey we are undertaking in the state."

And while things are looking up with covid-19 cases going down -- that does not mean the need for mental health help will "the human cost of this pandemic is huge -- and it's going to grow exponentially in the years to come."

"the mental health crisis will likely continue for the next twelfth months, eighteen months, possibly the next 2 years as people begin to recover from the losses they've suffered."

Health officials say to not be discouraged by the long wait times and to still seek out help if needed and if you are truly in crisis -- go to the emergency room reporting live in evansville marisa patwa "it's difficult when a patient has to wait to get in to see a provider."

Health leaders say for those having trouble processing their emotions -- it's important to seek help -- "everyone i think has some sense of possibly isolation --fear -- worry about themselves and their families -- and we're also seeing that in kids."

The lt.

Governor visited evansville friday -- still processing the tragedy "the loss of hoosier lives and the lives of hoosier families -- will be changed forever."

And says the governor's office plans to tackle this epidemic "it's much more challenging for us to focus on the real underlying issue -- and that's mental health.

And so that is a journey we are undertaking in the state."

And while things are looking up with covid-19 cases going down -- that does not mean the need for mental health help will "the human cost of this pandemic is huge -- and it's going to grow exponentially in the years to come."

"the mental health crisis will likely continue for the next twelfth months,