Attorney calls Jorge Gomez fact-finding review 'pre-scripted circus,' no video shown proves he raised gun

The attorney for the family of Jorge Gomez called Friday's fact-finding review a "pre-scripted circus.” Gomez was killed by Las Vegas police last year during a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd.

13 Action News has team coverage of the fact-finding review today.

Sean DeLancey breaks down what was presented by police followed by Ross DiMattei's report with what Gomez's mother and lawyers representing the family have to say.