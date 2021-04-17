Teens 16+ eligible for COVID vaccine Monday; Finding appointments could be challenging

Starting Monday, all adults in the state who did not already qualify for a vaccine based on their age group, occupation or medical history will become eligible.

Tonight how quickly will theybe able to get a vaccine.The long wait is nearly overfor all people over the age of16 to their shot.GERGEN BARNETT :17 despitebeing eligible, we may have towait a few weeks to get ourshots.It could be trickyto get an appointment though,with 1-point-7 million morepeople eligible next week eventhough supplies are on the rise.Nearly 3 millionpeople in the state havereceived their first dose.And almost 2 millionare fully vaccinated which thegovernor says puts us abouthalfway to reaching herdimmunity.GERGEN BARNETT :41 thesignificance is we are gettingcloser to tipping point.

Stilla ways to go.Nats de-icingDespite the snowyweather, travel is picking upfor april break next weekMOS We’re going to LosAngeles.the state now isonly encouraging travelers toget a negative covid test orquarantine when they return.But some schooldistricts are maintainingtesting and quarantinerequirements.James Jette, Milton SchoolsSuperintendent: And I know someparents may be upset about thator even a little disappointedwith that.

But the alternativeis even more upsetting.