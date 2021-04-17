Raiders with two all-around performances, take two from Yotes

23 College of Idaho with good production from the circle, the batters box and the field.

Southern Oregon University's softball team won both games on Friday against No.

People including southrently control the top spot in the cascade conference standings..

So wins today for the raiders were important.

Game one got started at 2 today.

Allie stines wasted no time when she got up to bat.

Lead off doube.

Riley donovan hits a sac fly to center field a few batters later and stines tags and scores.

Raiders lead early 1-0.

===== klamath falls native tanner higgins with one out in the second takes raiders ace gabby sandoval deep to lef.

A tie ball game off the bat of the former henley hornet.

But the raiders don't stay down long.

===== they get a run back in the bottom of the second then in the third... a mix of old school and new school.

Tayler walker lays down a perfect sacrifice squeeze to score lauren quirke... two batters later, katrina winterburn is a fan of the summer-like weather.

She whallops one to left field for a two run homer.

Raiders win game one in an all around good performance, 7 to 1.

Game two.

Lauren quirke gets the start in this one.

The yotes came out hacking.

Lacie miller puts one through the middle to give college of idaho a 1-0 lead in the first.

===== with two outs, riley donovan hits one to the warning track and it can't be handled by the left fielder.

Allie stines races around the bags and scores to tie the game back up.

===== quirke helped her cause out in the bottom of