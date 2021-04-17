Colleges around Fort Wayne not requiring COVID vaccine

Around our area, higher education institutions are not requiring vaccinations as of now.

As the covid vaccine rollout continues, it’s prompted some colleges and universities around the country to make that a requirement for students to return to campus in the fall.

Now -- some colleges around the country preparing to require students to return to campus in the fall vaccinated for covid 19.around our area schools are not requiring vaccinations as of now.fox 55's kelsey mannix reports how school leaders and health experts are handling the fall semester as studnets return.

3 stand up: it's a balancing act.

The needs of the public versus individual choice.the scale?

Whether or not higher education institutions should require the covid vaccine.

Indiana university public health professor doctor nir menachemi says the covid 3 vaccine is different from the chickenpox and measles vaccines because it's only fda- approved for emergency use.

Dr. nir menachemi, prof/dept head of health policy & management @ iu fairbanks sph: "we usually don't have this process because we're not usually in an emergency.

He says the response to this pandemic has been a 'learn along the way' process.dr. nir menachemi, prof/dept head of health policy & management @ iu fairbanks sph: "i think everyone's default is 'people are gonna do the right thing.'

Let's let them do it."and if it doesn't work adapt and try again.susan brown with ivy tech in fort wayne says the school required masking and distancing when the pandemic began.and now the school wants its community to do the right thing.susan brown, vice chancellor enrollment services & student success ivy tech fort wayne-warsaw: "we've highly encouraged employees and students to get the vaccine."she said the school emailed students with vaccine updates and quick links to information.susan brown, vice chancellor enrollment services & student success ivy tech fort wayne-warsaw: "and it was easy, you could go right there, you didn't have to find it somewhere else"menachemi says college students may want to get vaccinated soon if they're looking to apply for internships or jobs in the coming months.

This way they won't have to wait multiple weeks for the vaccine to take full effect.dr. nir menachemi, prof/dept head of health policy & management @ iu fairbanks sph: "this could be a non-issue if they just you know get it all done."he says young adults will play a role in ending the pandemic.

Dr. nir menachemi, prof/dept head of health policy & management @ iu fairbanks sph: "they're an important, growing part of society that represents tomorrow's leadersin fort wayne, i'm kelsey