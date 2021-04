Carrie Movie Trailer (1976)

Carrie Movie Trailer (1976) Plot Synopsis: Carrie White, a shy, friendless teenage girl who is sheltered by her domineering, religious mother, unleashes her telekinetic powers after being humiliated by her classmates at her senior prom.

Director: Brian De Palma Writers: Stephen King, Lawrence D.

Cohen Stars: Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, Amy Irving